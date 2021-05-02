VCU Health Orchestra returns to music after battling COVID

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It wasn’t quite as warm as they might have hoped, and the blustery winds scattered sheet music and toppled music stands across Bruce and Margaret Swartz’s front yard, but make no mistake: Members of the VCU Health Orchestra were soooooo happy to be back together making music, the weather was but a mild annoyance.
Conditions were “difficult with the wind, but we made it work,” said Theresa Erichsen, the orchestra’s co-founder and executive director, of the reunion rehearsal the evening of April 21. Musicians generally kept a safe distance from one another and remained masked — except for the wind-instrument players who removed their masks to play.