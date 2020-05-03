Utah man gets prison after running over boy while drunk

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man with several drunk driving convictions has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for running over and killing a 5-year-old boy while driving drunk.

KUTV reports Carl Wayne Johnson, 57, was sentenced after pleading guilty to automobile homicide involving DUI. Lesser charges were dismissed under a plea deal with prosecutors.

He was behind the wheel of a GMC in November when he hit a mother and child in a crosswalk. Holden Curtis, 5, was killed and his mother suffered a broken femur, according to court records.

The court ordered Johnson to serve an indeterminate sentence of one-to-fifteen years in prison.

Johnson had three prior DUI convictions before the fatal crash.