Utah governor candidate names Sen. Dan McCay as running mate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Burningham has announced he picked Republican state Sen. Dan McCay as his running mate.

“Utah wants a lieutenant governor who will be a public servant for the people of Utah, someone who understands the legislative process and can help pass an agenda that gets Utah back on track,” said Burningham, a Provo businessman.

Burningham said he picked McCay after a monthslong process because they share a commitment to free-market principles, opposition to abortion and support for gun rights.

McCay “has consistently been ranked one of the most conservative legislators in Utah during his time in the Utah House and Senate," Burningham said.

McCay has served in the state Legislature for about eight years and won't be up for reelection until 2022.

The announcement came Wednesday during a meeting with Republican Party delegates. Burningham is one of several candidates competing in a crowded field, and the latest to announce his pick for lieutenant governor.

Other candidates for the GOP nomination include former U.S.-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., Ex-GOP chair Thomas Wright, ex-House Speaker Greg Hughes and Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton.