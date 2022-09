JAY, Vt. (AP) — Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc. has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski resort that was rocked by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president.

The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six years announced Thursday the results of Wednesday's auction, with Pacific Group Resorts making the highest and best bid among the multiple bidders. The offer was not disclosed.