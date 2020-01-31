Utah Rep. Ben McAdams endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Rep. Ben McAdams has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

McAdams made the announcement Friday, KUTV-TV reported.

“Mike is someone who will listen, do what’s right, and work across party lines to get things done. He’s our best shot to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington and to address critical issues like access to quality health care,” McAdams said in a statement.

McAdams praised Bloomberg's collaborative approach to policy and said he would unite a divided government.

Bloomberg praised McAdams in response.

McAdams has taken action to create jobs, improve education and expand access to affordable health care, Bloomberg said.

McAdams is a University of Utah and Columbia Law School graduate who formerly served as Salt Lake City mayor.