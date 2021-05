UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York man who said he was among the first people inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege was charged with unlawful entry, authorities said.

Eric Bochene of New Hartford was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court papers. The charges are misdemeanors.