Update for Milford Public Library

The Milford Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. Library staff are reporting to work and trying to adjust our services so that our community has some access to our resources. Not knowing how long we will be closed, or how many staff will be able to continue reporting to work, is something we need to consider as we look at what we can offer. For now:

Update : Current library cards set to expire before March 31 have been extended to June 30. If you have any problems with using your library card, or do not have one and would like to access our e-content, please call the library: 203-783-3290.

Update : As of Friday, March 20, at 4 p.m., the library is closed for outside book returns. Please do not leave any returned items outside our doors. We are not charging any overdue fines so you can keep the materials until we re-open.

Any library materials that are on hold and waiting for your pickup will be held for you until we re-open.

You may still place holds on items in our library catalog. Milford items will be pulled for you and held until we re-open. Most libraries are closed, and our statewide and consortia delivery systems are not fully operating, so while you may be able to place holds on materials from other libraries, they will not be delivered until this situation returns to normal.

Please do not drop off any donations while we are closed. We do not have the staff here to process them.

Museum passes: You may still reserve passes for dates after April 1. We will extend this date if we remain closed.

We are encouraging residents to access our online offerings. We offer access to many subscription websites and downloadable content. To access these you do need a current Milford Library card. If you have had a card in the past, but it has expired, please contact us via phone, email or FB message to extend your privileges. If your card is blocked due to past overdue fines these will be waived.

Staff are adding additional online resources daily, so please check our website frequently for updates.

New: If you are a Milford resident, but have never had a card, we are now offering Digital Access Only cards. Please contact us via phone, email or FB message to get started! We will need your name, current Milford address, email (required for digital access), phone number and date of birth.

Contact information for library assistance, new cards, or card extensions:

Phone: 203-783-3290

Email: milford.public.library@biblio.org

Facebook: @MilfordPublicLibraryCT

Website: milfordlibrary.org

Staff will respond to any messages as soon the are able.