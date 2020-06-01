Upcoming at the Milford Library

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) General Interest Meeting — Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

Attention teens in grades 9-12: Are you interested in being a positive influence on your library while earning volunteer hours for school? Join our Teen Advisory Group. Members of TAG will help the YA librarian with programs, planning, displays, and more. At this time, these meetings are being held virtually on Zoom. New members are welcome.

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding the Teen Advisory Group, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.

A Conversation with Space Historian Rebecca Charbonneau via Zoom as America begins to launch astronauts to space once again from American soil.

The library is hosting a discussion with Space Historian Rebecca Charbonneau on Saturday, June 6, at 2 p.m. She specializes in the history of aerospace and astronomy in the 20th century, focusing particularly on US-Soviet collaboration in radio astronomy and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence during the Cold War.

Charbonneau works with the Skype a Scientist organization which matches scientists with organizations and even private citizens for scientific discussions. To attend this program, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Reserve Library Books (and more) from home — Monday, June 8, at 3 p.m.

Learn how to search like a librarian and reserve books and movies for curbside pickup. We'll show you how to log into an account, use the online catalog, get tips for searching titles, and place requests. As a bonus, you'll find out when we use Google, too.

Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding this virtual library demonstration, email mfdref@milfordct.gov.

Meditating with Amy —June 9, 7 p.m.

As most of us are adjusting to being home for days/weeks at a time, it’s important to take care of ourselves and our mental health. The library is providing a Zoom meditation session with Amy Rutledge.

Rutledge is a certified Meditation Instructor from the Nalanda Institute of Contemplative Sciences in New York City. She teaches in the corporate setting at various companies, virtual group classes, private 1:1 virtual sessions, children’s meditation, and in-person classes and workshops. She teaches a variety of meditation types including Mindfulness, Loving-kindness, Creative Visualization, Sound Meditation using Tibetan Singing Bowls, lavender aromatherapy, and various holistic information for living a mindful and healthy lifestyle.

Go to milfordlibrary.org to register. Questions? Email: nabbey@milfordct.gov.

Let’s Talk Sci-Fi — The library is hosting a discussion of all things science fiction via Zoom on Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m. Has it always bothered you that everyone in the galaxy speaks English in Stargate SG-1, or if you absolutely loved the way that H.G. Wells began his novel, War of the Worlds, then this is the place for you.

To attend this program, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Quaran-TWEEN Lego Challenge — Monday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tweens in grades 4-8 can participate in fun Lego challenges. Get the next list of challenges upon registration and build them ahead of time, then share them with the group via Zoom. We will vote on our favorites in each category and crown the Quaran-TWEEN Champ.

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding the Quaran-TWEEN Lego, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.

College Searches in the Time of COVID-19 with First Choice College Placement — Thursday, June 18, at 6:30-7:30 p.m.

What was already a stressful process has been made a little more stressful by sudden changes brought to the college search process due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First Choice College Placement joins us via Zoom to discuss:

· Which colleges have gone test optional? Do we need to take the test anymore?

· What do you do since you can’t visit colleges? How do you show demonstrated interest in colleges?

· What will college look like in the fall of 2020?

· Are colleges accepting more students this year? Will they do so next year?

· How will I pay for college? Will any colleges close? How do I know which colleges might close?

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding College Searches in the Time of COVID-19, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.

Virtual Henna Workshop for Grades 6-12 — Wednesday, June 24, at 3-4 p.m.

Henna is an ancient form of temporary, plant-based body art used by cultures across India, northern Africa and the Middle East for thousands of years. Teens in grades 6-12 can join henna artist Elyse Sadtler for an online Zoom workshop to learn all about this ancient tradition right in the comfort and safety of your own home.

In this workshop you will explore what henna is, where it comes from, its history, the science of henna on skin and basic design elements. You'll also play a "Fact or Fiction" trivia game, watch a henna paste mixing demonstration, and learn how to draw your own mandala. Sadtler will also share resources where you can purchase your own henna supplies to begin your own henna journey.

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding this virtual henna worksho, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.

Learn How to Test Circuits for Continuity, Voltage, and Resistance — Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m.

The library is presenting a demonstration via Zoom of the proper use of a multimeter to test circuits for continuity, voltage, and resistance.

Multimeters are useful for any kind of electronics work, or if you’re thinking about doing electrical work in your home such as replacing receptacles or installing ceiling fans. To attend this program, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

SAT vs. ACT with First Choice College Placement — Monday, June 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

First Choice College Placement joins us via Zoom to discuss the similarities and key differences between the SAT and ACT college entrance exams. This seminar will offer general strategies for succeeding on both tests and determining which may be the better test for a student.

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions regarding the SAT vs. ACT workshop, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.