MILFORD — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival will be entertaining the masses next month, and the end result will help fill the pockets of area nonprofits.

Scott Stapp, best known as lead singer for Creed, is headlining the festival, which will be Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oyster Eve, a pre-festival event will be held Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Fowler Field.

Every year, Milford Oyster Fest organizers choose nonprofit groups to support financially.

“The Oyster Festival is pleased to be able to donate thousands of dollars to many local organizations,” said Ila Tokarz, Milford Oyster Festival president. “We are thrilled to promote local Milford businesses and show off our beautiful Downtown during the festival.”

This year, the nonprofits The Milford Oyster Festival is contributing to include The Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship in memory of Linda Stock; the annual purchase of the flowers on the Hotchkiss Bridge; Beth-El Shelter; Bridges Healthcare; Food 2 Kids; Keep Milford Warm; Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut; Milford Animal Shelter; Milford Food Bank; Milford Food Prevention Council; Rape Crises Center of Milford; Scholarship of Social Learning Benhaven; Department of Human Services — Milford Senior Heating Assistance Program; and United Way of Milford’s Adopt-A-Family Program.

Opening for Strapp will be the Fooz Fighters, the award-winning Foo Fighters tribute band. For Oyster Eve, Hazzard County, a modern country cover band, will be performing.

“We are so excited to have Scott Stapp performing at this year’s festival,” said Tokarz. “Scott brings heart, soul and passion into his music.”

With COVID restrictions limiting the event last year, festival organizers are thrilled to bring back many of the festival’s traditions and features. Michele DiBella, publicity chair, said they will have amusement rides again, and the children’s festival is returning.

“It’s up to the health department, but hopefully, we will be able to carry on as we have in years past. When we get closer to the event, we will find out more information,” she said.