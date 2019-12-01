Unraveling the Affordable Care Act Dec. 4

The Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - is still working, despite some changes and numerous efforts to repeal it and registration for this year began Nov. 1. For many people, the details of this law remain a mystery.

The Milford Public Library will be hosting an information session on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m., to explain some of the details. This presentation will be led by Trish Pearson, principle at Trish Pearson Insurance Services, LLC.

Pearson has been following the changes in this national health care law, and has written several articles that have been published in local newspapers. She will bring the latest information on rates and plans, as well as an overview of how the health exchanges operate in Connecticut.

The presentation will outline the various options that are available and will explain the subsidies the Affordable Care Act provides. There will be time for questions.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 203-783-3292. Registration is not necessary.