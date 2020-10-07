University says no spring break, but semester will end early

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials at Western Kentucky University have decided to cancel spring break and end the semester a week early.

WKU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cheryl Stevens said the decision last week was based on a recommendation from a campus reopening taskforce, the Daily News reported.

The taskforce "agreed that the spring 2021 semester should be scheduled without the usual spring break week in order to minimize the possibility of a COVID-19 flare-up on campus,” Stevens wrote in a campus message.

Classes for the spring semester will begin Jan. 19 and final exams will be the week of April 26-30. Commencement celebrations honoring fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates are planned April 30 to May 1.