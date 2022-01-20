University regents adopt Hawaii mountain management plan

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii’s board of regents on Thursday adopted a draft plan for management of land on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain, where an embattled giant telescope project has sparked discord about land-use decisions.
Those who oppose construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope believe it will desecrate land sacred to Native Hawaiians. Some testified at a virtual regents meeting Thursday, urging rejection of the draft plan because it supports allowing astronomy to continue on the Big Island mountain.