University of Kentucky announces plans for fall restart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break, the school said Tuesday.

Plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places, officials said.

Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Infection rates will be monitored on campus and in the community, officials said.

“Reopening and returning to the distinctive residential and classroom experience we provide will mean, in some cases, changing old habits and thinking of different ways to accomplish long-standing goals,” UK President Eli Capilouto said.

On-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17, a week earlier than scheduled prior to the pandemic. Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online.

Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

Residence halls and dining facilities will reopen. Seating in key dining areas will be reduced and social distancing will be promoted in the common areas of residence halls.

