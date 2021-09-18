University of Kansas assault claim prompts student sit-in

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dozens of University of Kansas students have staged a sit-in in front of the chancellor's office to protest the handling of allegations that a fraternity member sexually assaulted another student.

The sit-in Friday follows protests Monday and Tuesday outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. A spokesman for the fraternity has said that the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.