University in Boulder to increase COVID-19 isolation housing

DENVER (AP) — The University of Colorado has forced some students to move out of their dorms to create more isolation housing for students with COVID-19 as case numbers continue to increase at the Boulder campus.

The university said in an email to all impacted students that those living in the Darley North tower at the Williams Village complex must move to other residence halls within the complex by Sunday at 5 p.m., The Denver Post reported.

Officials said students should learn about their new living arrangements Friday, and will be expected to complete their move within 48 hours once the assignment is received. Students can be charged for not properly cleaning the room they are leaving, but will receive a $250 credit that can be used toward tuition as a result of the inconvenience.

“We know that moving mid-semester is challenging, and we are doing everything we can to minimize the impacts of this change for our residents,” the university said.

Two-thirds of on-campus isolation space at the university is already full with 151 beds in use out of 267 available beds as of Thursday, officials said.

The announcement came as the university reported 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 671 cases since classes began about a month ago. Students living locally are under a recommended two week quarantine.

