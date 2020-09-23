United Way of Milford seeks support ‘Now More Than Ever’

United Way of Milford President Gary Johnson

While this pandemic continues, we need to help each other, Now More Than Ever. COVID-19 is a new test of our collective strength. As millions are on lockdown and businesses closed, unemployment is spiking. Paying rent and utilities, getting food, and meeting basic needs of life are tougher than ever before. On the heels of this critical community basic needs crisis your support is more imperative than ever. With your financial support, together, we will overcome the challenges of this pandemic by making sure the needs of the most vulnerable among us are protected and supported.

Social distancing forces us apart, but compassion defies distance. We hope that we can count on you! We are asking the citizens of Milford to give generously this year, whether they have given before or not, or whether they are asked at a workplace or not. We know that this year’s campaign has challenges. Because of COVID-19, a lot of the events and other fundraisers that businesses use in their internal campaigns simply can’t occur. This is why it’s more important than ever that our supporting businesses and their employees come together to have successful campaigns even if those campaigns look different than in previous years.

United Way of Milford supports 21 local non-profit agencies that provide help for Milford residents, helping them improve their health and financial stability, as well as aid for children. Last year, United Way of Milford and its partner agencies helped over 20,000 people with housing, food access, prescription assistance, literacy, senior services, childcare, and more. It also distributed over 10,000 diapers to families in need.

United Way of Milford has been on the front lines helping the most vulnerable households that have been financially affected by the pandemic with basic household necessities. United Way distributed an additional $15,000 this spring and summer to help meet the increased needs caused by the pandemic. More information on United Way’s results in improving lives can be found at www.unitedwayofmilford.org.

To contribute to the 2020-21 annual appeal to benefit the COVID-19 relief fund and United Way of Milford’s 21 partner agencies, visit www.unitedwayofmilford.org, text “Donate Unitedway” to 609-212-0627, a credit card payment, call 203-874-6791 or send a check to United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Ave., Milford CT 06460.

“We are all in this together,” said Johnson. “We cannot make progress alone, but together we can give support and care to those in our community!”