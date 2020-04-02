United Way of Milford seeks donations for COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

United Way of Milford launched its COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help ensure individuals, children and families in need are supported during this pandemic.

Community support and financial resources are urgently needed for the United Way of Milford COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more. Through the United Way network. 95% of one’s donation will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.

As millions are on lock down and businesses are closing, unemployment is spiking. Paying rent and utilities, getting food and finding basics like diapers is tougher than ever before.

To donate to the United Way of Milford COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund or learn more click here.