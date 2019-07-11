United Way of Milford holds Back to School Drive

During the month of July, The United Way of Milford and the local Salvation Army chapter will be collecting school supplies.

All donations may be dropped off at United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Ave.

Elementary school supplies needed are: Crayola crayons, Crayola markers, pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, pencil case, glue sticks, scissors, folders, composition book, spiral notebook — wide ruled, index cards 3 x 5, highlighters, and post-it-notes.

Middle/high school supplies: Blue pens, black pens, red pens, #2 pencils, erasers, mechanical pencils, pencil sharpeners, pencil case (not a box), highlighters, markers fine point, index cards 3 x 5 (white), 2 inch binders, 3 inch binders, college ruled paper, folders, subject tabs, scissors, tape, college ruled spiral notebook, rulers (with centimeters and inches displayed).

If you or a company you know would like to make a monetary donation 100% of these funds will be used to buy supplies.