MILFORD — Kenneth DuBose, who began his musical career in Bridgeport at the age of 9, has been tabbed to inject some life into the United Presbyterian Church of Milford.

DuBose was recently appointed music director at the church located on Seaside Avenue.

“We are very excited to have Kenneth lead our music ministry,” the Rev. Stephen Scovell said. “After a long pause, our congregation is back in full force with a newer Sunday worship that blends contemporary and traditional worship. Kenneth’s limitless talents have accentuated our worship with great vitality.”

DuBose is a singer, pianist/organist, and performer. He began his ministry at the young age of 9 with his father’s singing group, “The Sensational Starlights” of Bridgeport. In addition to his music ministry, he was licensed to preach the gospel in 1986.

DuBose is an alumnus of Howard University and Piedmont Theological Seminary. Some of his accomplishments include representing Connecticut at the first International Honors Choir of America for the Music Educators’ National Conference held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and writing a song titled “There’s One” which was featured on Walter Hawkins’ album titled “A New Dawning.”

He also performed at the inauguration of former President Bill Clinton and at the funeral of the late Honorable Justice Thurgood Marshall. He played the role of the preacher in the musical “Mama I want to Sing” and most recently recorded two Gospel albums titled “I Am My Brother’s Keeper” and “The Golden Jubilee Album.”

DuBose has served on several committees and community organizations including the Music, Worship and Fine Arts Conference of Churches and Choirs, the Interdenominational Ministers’ Fellowship of Norwalk and Vicinity, the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, and the New England Missionary Baptist Convention.

He has pastored churches in Virginia as well as here in Connecticut. In 2016, he was elevated to Jurisdictional Bishop within the Covenant Christian Church Alliance.

For more information on the church, call 203-874-7088.