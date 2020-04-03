Unidentified human remains found near northern Indiana swamp

PIERCETON, Ind. (AP) — Human remains discovered near a northern Indiana swamp will be sent to a forensic center in Fort Wayne for analysis, police said.

The unidentified human remains were found Thursday by witnesses who alerted police after stumbling across them while walking along the edge of a field near a swamp several hundred yards (meters) from State Road 13 in Kosciusko County.

Authorities examined the remains and used state-of-the-art technology to search the surrounding area for potential evidence, the county's sheriff's department said.

County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said the remains would be transported to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for further examination as the investigation continues.

The remains were found in an area west of State Road 13 about two miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the town of Pierceton.