Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

FILE - This combination of March 29, 2017 file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether to throw out the convictions of the two former aides to former Republican Gov. Chris Christie in New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' case. Baroni and Kelly have argued their actions may have unethical but weren't criminal. The court's decision, expected this spring, could have a far-reaching impact on how public corruption investigations are handled.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.

The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for scheming in 2013 to change the traffic flow onto the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey to artificially create gridlock in New Jersey’s Fort Lee. The traffic change came after Fort Lee’s mayor, a Democrat, declined to endorse Christie.