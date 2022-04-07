Ukrainian diplomat seeks aid in speech to Arizona lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — A Ukrainian diplomat pleaded for the United States to send weapons to his beleaguered nation in a speech to the Arizona Legislature on Thursday, continuing the outreach by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government to political and cultural institutions around the world.
Ukraine needs three things to repel Russian invaders and prevent more civilian deaths: “weapons, weapons and weapons,” Dmytro Kushneruk, Ukraine's consul general in San Francisco, told Arizona lawmakers. He presented the war not as a struggle between East and West but as a “war for the soul of humanity,” and said time is of the essence as Russia regroups for an expected offensive on the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine.