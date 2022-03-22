Ukrainian children find a welcoming classroom in Berlin KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 3:42 a.m.
1 of12 Two refugee children from the Ukraine stand in front of a white board before their classes start in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Ukrainian teacher Tatyana Gubskaya, center, teaches a class of children from the Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Two children attend a class for refugees from Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds and get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Refugee children from the Ukraine wait with their mothers for the start of their classes in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Two children arrive in Ukrainian colours painted face masks for a class for refugees from the Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Ukrainian refugee Mariia Kerashchenko poses for a photo with her daughter Zoriana as her son Myroslav attend a class for refugees from the Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Ukrainian teacher Natalia Khalil, center, teaches a class of children from the Ukraine as the mothers stand behind in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Volunteers Burcak Sevilgen, right, and Faina Karlitski pose for a photo at a space where they organized two school classes for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 21, 2022. Forty Ukrainian refugee children started their first day of elementary school in Berlin on Monday only weeks after they fled the war back home. The two private refugee classes were put together by two Berlin volunteers who managed to raise funds, get free class rooms. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian refugee Mariia Kerashchenko tightly clasped the hands of her two children as she walked them through the courtyard of a seedy Berlin building, up a graffiti-covered stairway, and into a modern, sunlit classroom.
Her 7-year-old son, Myroslav, is one of 40 children who started their first day of school Monday, only weeks after joining the millions flooding into Europe to flee the war in Ukraine.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER