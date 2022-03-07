Ukraine says evacuations stall amid Russian shelling YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 12:43 a.m.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, leaving corpses in the streets. As Ukraine officials described a “catastrophic” situation during failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv’s suburbs, officials from both sides planned a third round of talks Monday.
On the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, a roller suitcase sat upright next to dead bodies. A Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, left a car collapsed, a pile of rubble and another man dead. Ukrainian officials said the shelling only worsened as darkness fell Sunday.
YURAS KARMANAU