Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 12:40 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated that 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol, scene of some of the war's worst devastation, as Russia presses a nearly month-old offensive by bombarding cities and towns. Those made it out described a shattered city.
NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA