Ukraine records 50% spike in coronavirus cases YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 1:57 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine recorded a 50% increase Thursday in daily new COVID-19 infections, a day after authorities launched the country's vaccination campaign.
Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said 8,147 confirmed new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, up from 5,424 a day earlier. He did not speculate on the cause of the spike, but said the country so far has not detected the presence of the more contagious British virus variant.