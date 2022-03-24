Ukraine president pleads for worldwide show of support NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 12:43 a.m.
1 of27 Members of Japan's lower house of parliament applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP) Behrouz Mehri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 A woman sits on a bench and a Ukrainian serviceman guards the area during a press conference by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother, former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. From a public park in the city, Klitschko said 264 civilians had so far died from Russian bombardment on the capital, including four children. As he spoke to reporters, explosions and loud gunfire echoed across the city. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Paliy was killed in action during fighting with Ukrainian forces in the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol. AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 Volunteers at a sand beach fill sandbags to defend their city, in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Western officials say that Ukrainian resistance has halted much of Russia's advance. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 A woman cleans the staircase of broken glass at an apartment building damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 Men work on the construction of plates for bulletproof vests in an artists co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 Muralist Arti exercises inside an artists' co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 A Ukrainian firefighter tries to extinguish a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 Municipal workers cover the statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The statue, by sculptor Luciano Massari, was inaugurated in 2015 to mark 750 years since Dante's birth. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 A Catholic nun helping as a volunteer, carries a boy from Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 A woman exercises near a car and apartments damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 A Ukrainian firefighter takes a break from extinguishing a fire inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 Ukrainian refugees wait to embark buses bound to Italy at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 Volodymyr, 80, rests inside his apartment damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 A man trains in a shooting range in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The rush for guns and gun training continued in the western city of Lviv. The state of war has streamlined gun purchasing in Ukraine, now simplified. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 A man lights a candle in an artist's co-living studio space that is used as a bomb shelter and a place to help the Territorial Defense Units, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion that he said breaks the heart of “every free person on the planet.”
Zelenskyy — whose video messages have repeatedly riveted the world’s attention — also said he would speak to NATO members by video to ask the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught.
