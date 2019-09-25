Ukraine entangled yet again in American political storm

FILE - In this file photo taken on Sept. 1, 2019, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in Warsaw, Poland. Zelenskiy, the comedian elected Ukraine's leader in April, took office pledging to focus on ending the deadly separatist fighting in the country's east, fomented by Russia. But now, barely 100 days in power, he finds himself at the center of a political furor involving the United States, Ukraine's friend and backer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine is at the center of an American political storm for the second time in three years.

President Donald Trump temporarily withheld military aid from the East European country and acknowledges pressing the country's leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

This has prompted a showdown with Congress, and Democrats say it helped tip the balance in the debate over whether to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Last year, Ukraine was involved in the criminal case against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. He was convicted of hiding proceeds from his political consulting there to avoid paying taxes.

Ukraine's strategic position between Russia and Western Europe is one factor behind its presence in both matters. But the country has long struggled with political corruption.