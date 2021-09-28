Ukraine, Hungary summon ambassadors over Russian gas deal

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A diplomatic conflict between Hungary and Ukraine deepened on Tuesday when the two countries summoned each others' ambassadors over Budapest's decision to sign a long-term contract to purchase Russian gas, something Ukraine considers a blow to its economic and national security interests.
The 15-year agreement between Hungary and Russian gas company Gazprom was finalized on Monday, and involves the import of an annual 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Hungary through lines that bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees.