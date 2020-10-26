UW-Madison to continue furloughs, avoid 'dramatic cuts'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Furloughs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue for the first six months of 2021 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but Chancellor Rebecca Blank offered hope for next year, telling employees on Monday that “we expect to avoid the sort of dramatic cuts that many feared.”

Blank told more than 21,000 faculty, staff and other employees in an email that the planned furloughs and a continued hiring freeze won't be enough to balance the budget. Additional cuts that will be announced in the next several weeks, she said.

However, a “substantial share” of the cuts will be achieved through attrition, a hiring freeze and other reductions already in place, she said.

Still, because of the uneven impact of the pandemic across the campus, layoffs will be likely in some places to deal with significant budget shortfalls, Blank said. She said plans would be structured to have “as little impact on employees as we are able.”

“I recognize that this is difficult news, but until we can resume normal operations, we will need to deal with the consequences of this pandemic on our organization,” Blank said.

The flagship campus also plans to move forward with implementing a $15 per-hour minimum wage starting on Jan. 17, Blank said in an email. That does not apply to temporary or student employees.