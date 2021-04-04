UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison disabled part of its digital anti-cheating software last month after students complained the program didn't recognize their darker skin tones.

The university started using anti-cheating software called Honorlock last summer after classes went online, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sunday. The software marks suspicious behavior, such as stepping away from the computer, and can lock down student browsers, record faces and scan students' room.