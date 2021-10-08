UVA Medical Center putting $30M into merit raises, pay hikes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia Medical Center is putting more than $30 million into merit raises and pay increases in the next fiscal year to reward and retain current workers and improve recruitment of new employees, according to an official.

The medical center is making the effort as worker shortages affect hospitals and medical facilities nationwide and burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic leads many to leave their professions, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reported.