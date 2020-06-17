USCG Auxiliary Milford offering boating safety courses
USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering an online three session About Boating Safety course: July 8 and 9, from 6:30-9 p.m. and July 11, from 9 a.m.-noon.
To register in advance, go to http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.
Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It also will cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged.
Cost is $60.
For additional information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 203-530-3951, email USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.
All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number go to https://www.ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.