USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla offers safe boating class

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering About Boating Safety course on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m., at USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla Training Center, 1 Helwig St., Milford.

Instruction will cover the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It also will cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged.

Cost is $60.

To register in advance, visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/. For additional information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/. All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free identification number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.