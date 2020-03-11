USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla offers boating safety course

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla is offering the course, About Boating Safety Saturday, April 4, at 8 a.m., at the flotilla training center, 1 Helwig St., Milford.

To register in advance, go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins also are welcome the day of the class.

Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It also will cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Family participation is encouraged.

All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free identification number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

Cost is $60.

For additional information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 203-530-3951, email USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/.