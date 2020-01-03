USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-03 offering boating safety class

Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-03 is holding an “About Boating Safety” class on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8 a.m. at 1 Helwig Street, Milford.

Successful completion of this 8-hour course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft.

The cost is $60. To register and pay online visit a0142403.uscgaux.info.

Walk-ins are welcome on day of class.

All students will need to get a Connecticut Conservation ID Number before taking the class. To register for a free ID number visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-03 also offers a free Vessel Safety Check at one’s boat, at a time of mutual convenience. To schedule an appointment, call 203-530--3951 or email USCGAUX243@gmail.com.