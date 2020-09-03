USA Sports Marketing leases space in Milford

294 Quarry Road, Milford 294 Quarry Road, Milford Photo: Contributed / Angel Commercial, LLC Photo: Contributed / Angel Commercial, LLC Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close USA Sports Marketing leases space in Milford 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

USA Sports Marketing has leased the 11,212 square foot industrial building located at 294 Quarry Road in Milford, Conn., announced Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport.

Founded in 2003, USA Sports Marketing is a licensed distributor of authentic sports products and memorabilia.

“USA Sports Marketing is subleasing the space from Summit Orthopedic Technologies, Inc. and has arranged a lease deal with the landlord when the sublease expires,” said Angel, who represented Summit Orthopedic Technologies, Inc. and the landlord, Quarry Properties, LLC, in this transaction. Skip Lane from Cushman & Wakefield represented USA Sports Marketing.

“The property is conveniently located and provides easy access to highways, railways, and airports,” added Angel. “It is ideally suited for its intended use.”