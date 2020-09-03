USA Sports Marketing leases space in Milford
USA Sports Marketing has leased the 11,212 square foot industrial building located at 294 Quarry Road in Milford, Conn., announced Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport.
Founded in 2003, USA Sports Marketing is a licensed distributor of authentic sports products and memorabilia.
“USA Sports Marketing is subleasing the space from Summit Orthopedic Technologies, Inc. and has arranged a lease deal with the landlord when the sublease expires,” said Angel, who represented Summit Orthopedic Technologies, Inc. and the landlord, Quarry Properties, LLC, in this transaction. Skip Lane from Cushman & Wakefield represented USA Sports Marketing.
“The property is conveniently located and provides easy access to highways, railways, and airports,” added Angel. “It is ideally suited for its intended use.”