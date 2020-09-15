  • President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington from a trip to Phoenix. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than $200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the WTO for allegedly treating the U.S. unfairly.