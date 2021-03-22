US officials to hold talks in Mexico on migration March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 11:56 a.m.
1 of9 Mexican immigration agents stop people who crossed the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, to see their identification documents as they enforce limits on all but essential travel near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Agents are forcing those with permission to enter Mexico for work or a visit to use the official border crossing bridge, and those who do not are being returned to Guatemala. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Mexican immigration agents stop people who crossed the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, to see their identification documents near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Agents are forcing those with permission to enter Mexico for work or a visit to use the official border crossing bridge, and those who do not are being returned to Guatemala, as they enforce new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Mexican immigration agents walk towards an access point to the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Agents are enforcing new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Mexican immigration agents stop people who crossed the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, to see their identification documents as they enforce limits on all but essential travel near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Agents are forcing those with permission to enter Mexico for work or a visit to use the official border crossing bridge and others are being returned to Guatemala. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Guatemalan travelers return to Tecun Uman, Guatemala as they wade across the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico after they were turned away by Mexican immigration agents near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Agents are forcing those with permission to enter Mexico for work or a visit to use the official border crossing bridge and those who do not are being returned to Guatemala, as they enforce new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 People travel across the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, from Guatemala to Mexico, as Mexican immigration agents enforce limits on all but essential travel at its shared border, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, March 22, 2021. Mexican agents are forcing those with permission to enter Mexico to use the official border crossing bridge and others are being returned to Guatemala. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced Monday that several top U.S. advisors on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America.
The talks come as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. The trip to Mexico will include Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s lead adviser on the border, and Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere.