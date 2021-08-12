US sends troops to Kabul to evacuate some embassy staff ROBERT BURNS, MATTHEW LEE and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 3:31 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With security rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan, the United States is sending in an additional 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, officials said Thursday.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Army and Marine forces will enter Afghanistan within the next two days to assist at the Kabul airport with the partial embassy evacuation.
ROBERT BURNS, MATTHEW LEE and ELLEN KNICKMEYER