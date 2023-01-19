US military: US, Syrian Kurdish forces detain IS militant

BEIRUT (AP) — American and Syrian Kurdish forces detained a militant from the Islamic State group following a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement Thursday.

IS sleeper cells continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. The militant group once ruled large swaths of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019. In late December, U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced “Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt” , citing a surge in IS attacks, to target sleeper cells in the areas of al-Hol and Tal Hamis in the country's east.