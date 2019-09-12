https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/US-long-term-mortgage-rates-rise-with-30-year-at-14434284.php
US long-term mortgage rates rise, with 30-year at 3.56%
Photo: Steven Senne, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week but remained at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.56 percent from 3.49 percent last week. Average rates on the benchmark loan have remained below 3.6 percent for four straight weeks — the first time that's happened since the fourth quarter of 2016.
A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 4.6 percent.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.09% from 3% last week.
View Comments