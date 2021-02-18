US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII MARILYNN MARCHIONE, AP Chief Medical Writer Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 12:14 a.m.
Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.
Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MARILYNN MARCHIONE