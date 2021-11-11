US judge won't reconsider tribes' bid to block Nevada mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge says additional historical accounts two tribes submitted to prove their claim a lithium mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line is on sacred lands where their ancestors were massacred in 1865 still falls short of evidence necessary to temporarily block any digging there.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du refused a request by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Oregon-based Burns Paiute Tribe this week to reconsider her Sept. 6 ruling denying their bid to halt completion of an archaeological survey necessary before construction of the mine can begin next year.