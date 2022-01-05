US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time RODRIQUE NGOWI, MICHAEL CASEY and DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 2:04 p.m.
Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges.
This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of getting tested for COVID-19, putting more strain on the system. And a surprising share of patients — two-thirds in some places — are testing positive for the virus while in the hospital for other reasons.
