US hopes for North Korea nuclear talks despite missile tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is still hoping to hold another round of nuclear talks with North Korea despite the country's recent missile tests.

Pompeo says the U.S. is closely watching the North Koreans but that planning is continuing for a new round of negotiations to begin in "a couple of weeks."

He pointed out that the recent tests were short-range missiles but North Korea was testing long-range rockets and nuclear weapons when President Donald Trump came into office.

Pompeo's comments Wednesday came a day after he returned from a trip to Asia during which he unsuccessfully sought to meet with a senior North Korea official.