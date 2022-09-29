US high court asked to undo Indiana Lake Michigan ruling

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Three property owners with land along northwest Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a 2018 ruling by Indiana's high court which declared that the shoreline is owned by the state for the public’s enjoyment.

In their petition asking the Supreme Court to review the case, the plaintiffs from the town of Porter insist that their property deeds include a private beach on the lake, and that the loss of their ability to exclude others from “their” beach is unlawful without just compensation from the government.