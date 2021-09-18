US border agents get help on custody work, return to field CEDAR ATTANASIO and ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 4:25 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dozens, even hundreds, of asylum-seeking migrants often wait hours to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents, but the thousands of Haitians gathered at a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio may be unprecedented and point to a glaring problem with the federal police agency's staffing.
Instead of conducting patrols and uncovering smuggling activity, its agents spend about 40% of their time caring for people already in custody and administrative tasks that are unrelated to border security.
