US assures nervous Baltics of NATO protection against Russia MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 5:33 a.m.
1 of15 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as they watch Russia press ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. (Olivie Douliery/Pool via AP) Olivie Douliery/AP Show More Show Less
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday assured Lithuania of NATO protection and American support as he began a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine.
The former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all NATO members and Blinken is aiming to reassure them of their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations.