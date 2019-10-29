US agency seeks public input on Keystone XL oil pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. State Department officials are taking public comment on the latest environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada as the Trump administration pushes the long-stalled project.

Department officials scheduled the sole public meeting on the 648-page environmental study at a convention center in Billings on Tuesday evening.

Opponents planned a rally beforehand to highlight the pipeline's potential to worsen climate change and the risk that it could break and pollute water supplies.

A federal judge last year blocked the $8 billion, 1,209-mile (1946-kilometer) line, saying more environmental studies were needed.

In March, President Donald Trump issued a new presidential permit for the TC Energy Corp. project in a bid to avoid further judicial review.